More pressure on Caricel bosses

The tug-of-war involving local law enforcement agencies — Symbiote Investments Limited, which trades as Caricel, and Xtrinet Limited, which reportedly purchased the spectrum licence issued to Symbiote — is heating up.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey reported yesterday that Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn has ruled that a number of officers of Symbiote and Xtrinet should face criminal charges.

According to Bailey, the DPP ruled that Livingstone Hinds, in his capacity as a director of Xtrinet; Minette Lawrence, in her capacity as company secretary of Symbiote; Lowell Lawrence and Natalie Neil, in their capacities as directors of Symbiote; be charged with conspiracy to use the spectrum without a licence, contrary to common law.

“They have also been charged with the use of the spectrum without licence contrary to Section 63A:1b of the Telecommunications Act. The ruling involved six counts and the parties are to appear before the RM Court (St Andrew Parish Court) tomorrow (today),” said Bailey, while the accused were being processed at the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations branch (C-TOC).

But attorney-at-law Michael Williams, who is representing Xtrinet, immediately lashed out against the police, as he argued that there was no charge on the sheet issued to Hinds which shows what he is to answer to when he appears in the parish court today.

“He should be charged and be told what he is charged with. He is not a lawyer and he said he was not told what charge he will answer when he appears in court,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer.

Williams also alleged that the police were being vindictive and unfair as they are well aware that Hinds and the principals of Xtrinet are scheduled to have a matter heard in the Court of Appeal today, at the same time that he will need to appear in the parish court.

The director of state proceedings is to go before the Court of Appeal this morning to challenge a decision by the Supreme Court that equipment, documents and other apparatus seized during a police raid on the offices of Xtrinet should be returned.

“That hearing is tomorrow (today) at 10:00 and the police know it is because (head of C-TOC Senior Superintendent Anthony) McLaughin is joined in the matter,” said Williams.

“It is unfair because by so doing they are preventing the CEO of Xtrinet from giving me instructions, or being present at the hearing before the Court of Appeal, which takes precedence over the parish court.

“Fitz Bailey knows this. He is well aware … and the police know that if there was a suspicion that my client was using the spectrum unlawfully they should have proceeded under Section 23 of the Telecommunication Act,” declared Williams as he argued that it is only the Spectrum Management Authority which can determine if the spectrum is being used unlawfully.

Just over two weeks ago, six people, said to be connected with Symbiote Investments Limited, and officials of Xtrinet, were listed as persons of interest by the police.

This followed a raid on the Xtrinet/Caricel offices by members of C-TOC one week earlier.

At that time, McLaughin said the raid had revealed evidence of illegal activities taking place,

Symbiote has been in a battle with the Government since the spectrum licence it was awarded in 2015 was withdrawn in 2018.

The telecommunications firm took the matter to the Appeal Court, but in 2019 the court denied its application for leave to apply for judicial review of the decision to revoke the licence.

The court also refused the company's request for a temporary stay until it makes an application for permission to appeal to the Privy Council in London.