More scenes from nomination day

Supporters of the country's two major political parties were out in their numbers across the island on Tuesday, for their candidates' nomination. Bright colours, fashion statements and theatrics were the order of the day as the supporters made their mark on the proceedings, largely disregarding health and safety guidelines as the island sees more cases of COVID-19 infections. Check out these highlights from Jamaica Observer photographers.

