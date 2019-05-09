More scenes from Read Across Jamaica Day

Read Across Jamaica Day was observed in early childhood and primary schools across the island on Tuesday, with government representatives, corporate groups and individuals reading to children and in many cases gifting them with popular children's titles. The Jamaica Observer brings you additional scenes from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information/Jamaica Teachers' Association-led observance. (Photos: Courtesy of Sandals, JEP/WKPP, FHC, and Carlong)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT