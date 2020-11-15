MORE SCENES FROM THAT PNP CONTEST

They were out in their bright colours at last Saturday's vote to decide the office of president of the Opposition People's National Party, which was won, eventually, by Mark Golding over Lisa Hanna. Here are more scenes from the voting centre in Kingston & St Andrew at the Mico University College.

