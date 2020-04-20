More support for health care workers in central Jamaica

The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) has rolled out improved mental health and psychological support services for its health care staff members in the parishes of Manchester, Clarendon, and St Elizabeth.

The services include counselling and welfare support for staff members who now have access to more social workers, psychiatrists, psychologists, and the mental health team. Members of SRHA staff can access services 24 hours daily.

Regional director for the SRHA, Michael Bent, noted that the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has caused a high level of concern and anxiety among the general population, including health care workers because of the nature of their jobs.

“Through the SRHA Employee Assistance Programme, which has been implemented for a few years now, staff members had access to counselling support, however, because of this crisis, we saw the need to improve those services, and have made preparations to support the social, mental, and psychological needs of our staff members,” said Bent.

He pointed out that the SRHA has been focusing on keeping its staff members motivated during this period, noting the importance of their well-being to being able to provide care for the population during this period.

According to Bent, focus will also be placed on staff members who may need to be quarantined or isolated.

These people will be assigned a designated counsellor, who is required to follow up with each staff member during the period of quarantine or isolation.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic there has been concern worldwide about health care workers on the front line.

Yesterday the United Health Foundation announced that it was partnering with a number of other agencies in the United States to support front line health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation announced a $5-million initiative as part of UnitedHealth Group's $60-million commitment to fight COVID-19 and support impacted populations, including health care workers, seniors, hard-hit communities, and people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

“Health care workers are on the leading edge of this pandemic, selflessly caring for patients in need while putting themselves in harm's way day in and day out,” said Dr Richard Migliori, chief medical officer, UnitedHealth Group.