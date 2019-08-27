More support for Phillips

PEOPLE'S National Party (PNP) caretaker candidate for Clarendon Central attorney-at-law Zuleika Jess on Sunday pledged her support for the One PNP team, a move she said came after careful observation.

The One PNP campaign was launched by Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips in response to the challenge to his presidency by former PNP general secretary and Manchester Central Member of Parliament Peter Bunting.

The two are expected to clash in a September 7 special delegates' conference.

“Comrades, you've asked me many times over and I've said to you that I will not indicate, but I have reviewed my position. I've reviewed my position, having weighed everything; having weighed the pros and the cons, having looked at it from all angles; and I will share with you because I believe everybody is entitled to have their own opinion, but I will share with you what my opinion is and I will tell you what has led to that place,” Jess told Comrades at the PNP's Clarendon Central constituency conference in May Pen, held to officially present her as the party's standard-bearer.

“I look at the fact, Comrades, that I am standing here before you as your candidate without having had any advantage of being in the People's National Party; without having had any position whatsoever. As many would say, mi never come up through the system, but yet there was a man who believed in my abilities. He believed in my competence, he believed in me, and more importantly he believed in Central Clarendon,” said Jess, who is expected to challenge Jamaica Labour Party MP Mike Henry when a general election date is announced.

The attorney, a virtual neophyte to representational politics, lauded Phillips, whose political career hangs in the balance, for giving continued support to a constituency marred by years of violence and underdevelopment.

“I look at the fact that I've only been your candidate for a few months and on each and every single occasion that I've been your candidate, for a few months, on each and every single occasion that I've called upon this man he has answered the call of Central Clarendon,” she said.

“...I look at the fact that when we were held hostage by crime, when my police officers were shot upon, when the town was in mayhem, when we called upon you, Comrade, to come and lend your support, you didn't hesitate. He was at the May Pen Hospital holding the hand of the officer who had been shot,” Jess said.

“I look at the fact also that even though I had said that I would not publicly endorse any candidate, when I called upon him and said I am ready to be presented as the candidate of Central Clarendon him never hold nuh grudge. Him never seh yuh never come out come endorse mi. He simply said 'here I am',” she added.

The caretaker candidate told the sizeable crowd, unusual for any PNP candidate in that neck of the woods, that she will stand with the PNP president the way he has stood with her.

Jess suggested that an invitation extended to Bunting's Rise United team as well as those on the fence was met with a cold shoulder.

“It was telling me who would show up and who has your back. It was telling to me who will be with Central Clarendon when we need the support the most. And so when you have genuine people, and I'm not saying that other persons are not genuine, I'm just telling you the characteristics that I look at and that moved me to make a decision. I am saying that I was moved by the genuineness; that I was moved by the team that surrounds him. The fact that whenever Central [Clarendon] is in problem the first team that I think I can call on without hesitation is the team that surrounds the Comrade leader,” said Jess.