More than $100 million spent on Portland by-election
IN a disclosure report published by the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) yesterday, the Portland Eastern by-election saw the People's National Party (PNP) receiving a total of $47,761,005 in monetary contributions and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) $53,070,000, which together saw more than $100 million being spent to fill the vacant parliamentary seat.
According to the ECJ, the People's National Party's Damion Crawford reported receiving one contribution within the $3.6 million to $4.5 million range and one contribution within the $1 million to $1.5 million range, while Ann-Marie Vaz, the Jamaica Labour Party candidate who won the seat reported nil for contributions to her.
“The by-election in the constituency of Portland Eastern was conducted on April 4, 2019 and fell within the reporting period March 4, 2019 to October 1, 2019. At the conclusion of the outlined period, declarations of election campaign financing and the sources of funding became due on October 2, 2019,” a release from the ECJ said.
It said the expenditure report is being published in line with Section 52BR of the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2016, which states that:
* The commission shall, after each election, publish reports disclosing:
(a) the total contributions received by each registered political party during the reporting period;
(b) a list of all contributions of/or exceeding the sum of $1 million received by each registered political party during the reporting period; and
(c) a list of all contributions of/or exceeding the sum of $1 million received by candidates.
Election Campaign Financing is administered under the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act, 2016 and the Election Campaign Financing Regulations, 2017. The ECJ has responsibility to publish sums of contributions issued to registered political parties and candidates during a reporting period, which begins from the announcement of an election and ends 180 days after the date on which an election is held.
