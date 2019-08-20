More than 700 cameras installed in five parishes

HUNDREDS of cameras have been installed across the island by the Government, in keeping with the proposed electronic surveillance system to help reduce traffic violations.

According to Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague, Cabinet has passed the framework and approximately 490 traffic cameras have been installed across Kingston, 80 in Ocho Rios, 120 in Montego Bay, 38 in May Pen, and 30 in Mandeville.

These state-of-the-art systems have licence plate-reading technology, which is geared towards recording vehicles involved in traffic offences.

In a Ministry Paper tabled in Parliament last month, Cabinet explained that under the proposed system, unmanned electronic devices will be used to capture violations.

Owners or drivers of a motor vehicle, at the time of the infraction, will be sanctioned in keeping with the Road Traffic Act and Regulations.

Cabinet further indicated that the system will also assist in the execution of the enforcement and legislation components of the National Road Safety Policy.

Speaking at Grennell's Driving School's 20th Anniversary Dinner held at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston last Friday, Montague said this will assist with identifying traffic violators and those who violate rules that are in keeping with the new Road Traffic Act.

“I am happy that the new Road Traffic Act will be coming into force soon,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, with 84 people losing their lives in motorcycle crashes to date, accounting for a high percentage of total fatalities in recent years, Montague said the Government is working on some new rules for motorcycle operators and pillion passengers, especially those riders who are not licensed.

“In training to ride bikes, because it is now the popular thing, the new Road Traffic Act requires that you have to be at a registered school to learn to ride,” the minister said.

He added that individuals selling bikes will be required to sell the safety equipment with them, “because too many persons believe it is a wonderful thing to be on the back of a bike without a helmet”.

— JIS