More traffic restrictions to accommodate roadworks

TRAFFIC restrictions will be implemented along a section of Constant Spring Road between Dunrobin Avenue and West Kings House Road, starting at 10:00 pm tonight.

Manager, communication and customer services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, said that starting tonight motorists wishing to travel from the direction of Dunrobin Avenue towards West Kings Road (southbound lanes) will be rerouted. The northbound lanes that take traffic from the direction of Eastwood Park Road towards Dunrobin Avenue will accommodate vehicles heading towards Half-Way-Tree.

“The change is to be in effect until 4:00 am on Monday, August 19 and is part of the NWA's thrust to wrap up significant aspects of the works along Constant Spring Road before the start of the new school year in September,” said the NWA.

Shaw said the work to be done includes the removal of the present surface, base strengthening, and the repaving of the corridor. “These activities are slated to take place over two weekends. Similar activities will, therefore, take place between August 23 and 25, when the section between Eastwood Park Road and Dunrobin Avenue will be targeted,” said the NWA.

The NWA is cautioning motorists to where possible during the periods of the work to use alternative routes. Motorists are also being urged to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of the flag-persons.

The US$20-million MIDP project is now 75 per cent complete, said the NWA.