More traffic restrictions to accommodate roadworks
TRAFFIC restrictions will be implemented along a section of Constant Spring Road between Dunrobin Avenue and West Kings House Road, starting at 10:00 pm tonight.
Manager, communication and customer services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, said that starting tonight motorists wishing to travel from the direction of Dunrobin Avenue towards West Kings Road (southbound lanes) will be rerouted. The northbound lanes that take traffic from the direction of Eastwood Park Road towards Dunrobin Avenue will accommodate vehicles heading towards Half-Way-Tree.
“The change is to be in effect until 4:00 am on Monday, August 19 and is part of the NWA's thrust to wrap up significant aspects of the works along Constant Spring Road before the start of the new school year in September,” said the NWA.
Shaw said the work to be done includes the removal of the present surface, base strengthening, and the repaving of the corridor. “These activities are slated to take place over two weekends. Similar activities will, therefore, take place between August 23 and 25, when the section between Eastwood Park Road and Dunrobin Avenue will be targeted,” said the NWA.
The NWA is cautioning motorists to where possible during the periods of the work to use alternative routes. Motorists are also being urged to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of the flag-persons.
The US$20-million MIDP project is now 75 per cent complete, said the NWA.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy