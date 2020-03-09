More tributes to photographer Bryan Cummings
TRIBUTES continue to come in for veteran photojournalist Bryan Cummings, who died on Friday after a battle with cancer.
Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips said that Cummings, who was the Jamaica Observer's photo editor, had made it his life's work to capture the most magical moments of the glorious athletic history of Jamaica for more than a decade.
Dr Phillips said the nation stands grateful for a body of work which celebrates the country's athletic prowess, detailing its national achievements. These, he said, will serve to inspire Jamaicans for many generations to come.
“The Opposition leader remembers Mr Cummings as a humble and ever-pleasant, hard-working photographer who will be missed by all,” a statement from his office said.
Dr Phillips also offered condolence to Cummings' family, friends and colleagues.
In the meantime, managing director of the Observer, Julian Rogers said: “In the short time that we interacted, Bryan was a highly passionate and committed photog who was not deterred by his health challenges.
“He remained committed to the creative process of photography and the welfare of his colleagues. It is clear from the reaction to his death that he enjoyed a high reputation, not only in Jamaica but across the region. We extend more than our condolence but our heartfelt support for his family. Let's continue Bryan's passion and commitment to the field of journalism.”
The award-winning photojournalist who was renowned for his outstanding coverage of sports, and multiple Olympic Games and World Championships over the decades, had previously worked at the Government's news agency, Jamaica Information Service.
