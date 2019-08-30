More user-friendly pesticide labels for J'cans

THE Pesticides Control Authority (PCA) is optimistic that the revised labels on pesticides mandated by the organisation will result in an increase in proper usage of products by Jamaicans.

Speaking with JIS News, PCA Registrar Tamara Morrison said the recently released labels will use images to make them more user-friendly.

“Instead of having to read lengthy instructions, the new labels will have pictograms showing the ways to use the product, including wearing gloves, having boots, eye protection, whether or not you should have a respirator, and how the product should be mixed,” she explained.

Morrison pointed out that different colours will be used to show the hazard classifications of pesticide products.

“When you go into the farm store now, you will see bands in the colours green, blue, yellow or red, which is based on the level of toxicity, so green will be the least toxic and red is for products that are most toxic,” she added.

Yellow is associated with the products that are of class II toxicity level, while blue is for products in class III.

According to Morrison, the revised labels resulted from the lack of proper usage of pesticides.

“We have noted that many farmers do not follow the labels, and at the Pesticides Control Authority, we like to say that the label is the law, because in the registration process, we look at the labels and we make recommendations,” she explained.

The PCA regulates, manages and controls pesticide usage in Jamaica. The organisation sets the policies in relation to the importation, manufacture, use, distribution, and control of pesticides.