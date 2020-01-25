Mosquitoes in the cross hairs

The country yesterday kicked off the Ministry of Health and Wellness-led 'National Dengue Clean-up' exercise which saw scores of people inspecting the grounds of schools and business places to identify possible mosquito-breeding sites, as part of the Government's three-day campaign to tackle the dengue virus under the theme 'Mosquitoes wanted dead, not alive!'

Clean-up activities are expected to continue today with teams clearing major gullies at Barbican, Grants Pen and Acadia. The National Solid Waste Management Authority will continue the removal of bulky waste. Tomorrow, the clean-up effort will continue with the removal of bulky waste today and tomorrow.