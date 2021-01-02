Mother, daughter remain in custody after deadly family feud

THE mother and sister of Jerome and Alfred Forrester, two brothers involved in a feud that left both men dead, are still in custody as investigators from the Oracabessa Police Station in St Mary continue their probe into the deaths.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force reported that the two women have not been charged but that investigations were ongoing after the older brother's body was found Wednesday with multiple wounds.

Residents, who spoke with the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday, said that the brothers got into a fight on Christmas Day after a heated exchange between Jerome and his sister.

It is alleged that the fight started while the siblings were drinking at a local shop in the community. The feud continued after the brothers returned home that evening, and residents became suspicious when Jerome went missing the following day.

A search for the younger brother was launched on Monday when family members could not give account of the young man's whereabouts.

On Tuesday, the residents found dismembered body parts belonging to the younger sibling in an advanced state of decomposition in “knitted bags” in bushes at the back of his house.

The police were looking for Alfred Wednesday when he was found dead in the nearby community of Jacks River.

The brothers' mother and sister had been taken into custody by the police on Tuesday, for allegedly failing to report a murder.