Mother, daughter shot dead in Olympic Gardens

INVESTIGATORS from the St Andrew South Police Division were yesterday probing the circumstances surrounding the murder of a woman and her daughter in Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11, yesterday.

They are Ellia Pascoe, 52, and Notoya Pascoe, 32, both of Dewdney Road, Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11.

The Hunts Bay police reported that about 11:00 am both women were at home when they were approached by a gunman who opened gunfire, hitting them. The police were summoned and the women were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.