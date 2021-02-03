Mother of deceased baby charged
A woman is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday, February 4 to answer to the charge of concealment of birth following an incident at Belfield district in St Mary on Tuesday, January 26.
The Highgate police reported that about 5:00 pm the body of the newborn baby boy believed to be the child of 27-year-old Reneisha Smith of Lewis Store in the parish, was found in a river in the area. The police were summoned and the body taken from the water to the morgue, pending post-mortem.
An investigation was launched and Smith was subsequently arrested last Friday, January 29, and charged on Monday, February 1.
