Mother of deceased baby charged

A woman is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday, February 4 to answer to the charge of concealment of birth following an incident at Belfield district in St Mary on Tuesday, January 26.

The Highgate police reported that about 5:00 pm the body of the newborn baby boy believed to be the child of 27-year-old Reneisha Smith of Lewis Store in the parish, was found in a river in the area. The police were summoned and the body taken from the water to the morgue, pending post-mortem.

An investigation was launched and Smith was subsequently arrested last Friday, January 29, and charged on Monday, February 1.