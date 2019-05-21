Mother of 'missing' child charged

DETECTIVES assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) say a five-year-old boy who has been purported to be missing in several social media reports in recent days is not missing.

The child, said the police unit, was placed in State care after an investigation carried out by detectives revealed that the child's mother was guilty of several offences under the Child Care and Protection Act. He remains under the care of the Government and is said to be in good health.

The investigation into the child's circumstances was launched last Wednesday when a concerned citizen visited the CISOCA headquarters with the boy and made a complaint. The child's mother was implicated in the investigation and was she subsequently arrested and later charged.

She has been identified as 27-year-old Refallia Roberts of Newark Avenue, Kingston 11. She is charged with cruelty to a child, production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. She is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, June 14.

The police, meanwhile, have appealed to citizens to desist from circulating false information and to be responsible in their postings. Also, the public has been reminded that it is an offence to produce, circulate or partake in child pornography.