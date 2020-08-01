Motorcycle crackdown

Police from the Motorised Division and the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch yesterday staged an operation in Cross Roads, St Andrew, checking motorcycle drivers in what was an obvious response to a spate of robberies committed in the capital city in recent weeks by men using motorcycles. OBSERV ER PHOTOGRAPHER KARL MCLARTY captured some of the happenings.

