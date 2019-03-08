Motorcyclist killed in Burnt Savannah crash

DAMION Watt, 41, of Burnt Savannah, Westmoreland died as a result of injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision along the Frome main road in the parish on Wednesday.

The Frome police reported that about 1:53 am, Watt was travelling along the roadway when he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and crashed into a motor car that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Watt was taken by the police to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor car did not appear to have any injuries, the constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit said.