PHOTO: Motored wheelchair for Domonique

Victoria Mutual Wealth Management (VMWM) in partnership with Victoria Mutual Foundation donated a motored wheelchair through Carla Dunbar Ministries “Love Gives” Charity to Domonique White. Domonique (aged seven years old) was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta at birth. Here, Domonique relaxes in her new motored chair along with Suzannie Chambers (left) assistant manager, Treasury, VMWM; Peter White, father; and Carla Dunbar of Carla Dunbar Ministries.

