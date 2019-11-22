Motorists urged to drive properly after teacher's death

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Head of the St Elizabeth police, Superintendent Samuel Morgan, is urging motorists to exercise greater caution and abide by traffic rules following the death of a Westmoreland-based teacher near here Tuesday.

The accident victim, Wyarth Wilkins, a teacher at Frome Technical High School, died after the car he was driving collided with two other motor vehicles then ran into a light post.

Police believe speeding and improper overtaking led to the crash.

“I want to say to everyone, we must reduce speed and avoid improper overtaking. We should overtake only when it is safe to do so,” Morgan told the Jamaica Observer.

Reports say Wilkins, who had just exited Lacovia, was travelling east towards Santa Cruz when he attempted to overtake another vehicle in the vicinity of Content District.

He reportedly collided with an oncoming vehicle, travelling from the direction of Santa Cruz, as well as with the vehicle he had unsuccessfully attempted to overtake.

Reports say the momentum of the collisions sent the vehicle crashing into the light post.

Those who were on the spot told the Observer that Wilkins was trapped in the crushed vehicle and had to be cut free by firefighters. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident led to a traffic pile-up lasting in excess of 40 minutes.

Reports say Wilkins was on his way to regularly scheduled class at HEART/Trust NTA in Mandeville at the time of his untimely death.

Police say 24 people have now died in 21 road crashes in St Elizabeth since the start of the year.

— Garfield Myers