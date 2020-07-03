Mourners reminded to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

MINISTER of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie has again appealed for mourners to adhere to the safety protocols that have been put in place for funerals in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The Government remains concerned that many people are not respecting the gathering and distancing protocols at funerals and burials. Large crowds and close contact at these events have already led to quarantines, to contain the resulting spread of COVID-19,” he said in a statement to the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

McKenzie reiterated his appeal for full compliance with the protocols, which stipulate that there should be no more than 50 mourners at a funeral, depending on the square footage of the church, and no more than 15 persons at the burial, of which no more than 10 can be mourners.

“We are asking persons to adhere to the protocols in paying respects to those who have passed. I am urging and seeking the support of all Jamaicans as the Government moves to open business and to relax some of the measures, that we try our best and ensure that these measures work,” he implored.

The minister further said “these are not normal times” and urged Jamaicans not to risk their health, lives, and the lives of their family and friends by breaking these rules, noting that “the rules are there to protect each and every one of us”.

“I am asking for public observance of all the COVID-19 protocols as the Government balances business resumption and social life with the preservation of public health as the number-one priority,” he said.

– JIS