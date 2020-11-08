Move with pace to unite PNP, analysts urge Golding

POLITICAL analysts have charged Mark Golding to quickly move towards the restructuring and unity of the People's National Party (PNP) following his election yesterday as the sixth leader of the 82-year-old political movement.

When the results of the PNPs presidential election were announced, Golding emerged victorious with 1,740 votes, defeating opponent Lisa Hanna who copped 1,444 votes.

As president, Golding now faces the task of uniting the PNP which has seen elements of discord internally, which is being singled out as part of the reason the party suffered a colossal loss in the September 3, 2020 General Election and has seemingly lost favour with the electorate.

Political scientist at New Jersey City University and former The University of the West Indies, Mona lecturer, Dr Jermaine McCalpin, said he was pleased with the tone of Golding's victory speech, as it sets the tone and an important framework for the rebuilding of the PNP.

Dr McCalpin added that he was also pleased with the attitude of both candidates, which sends a strong message to the PNP that inclusion and unity is the way forward. He added that Golding should embrace Lisa Hanna in his quest for unity.

“The kind of vitriol and the kind of divisiveness was not as obvious this time around, and I think that votes well for the inclusion and incorporation of those who supported Lisa Hanna into the rebuilding of the party. I think of the period when Portia Simpson Miller lost to PJ Patterson and though she was defeated, everything was done to ensure she remained very central to the PNPs continued building and continued existence and this was in the 1990s,” Dr McCalpin said.

But, Dr McCalpin cautioned that the expectations be tempered, as the reality is that the PNP is the Opposition, which was recently rejected at the September 3 poll.

“It therefore means they have to develop a framework and a plan with which to become the party to lead Jamaica. While it is important to talk about the victory of Mark Golding, there is no time for celebration. It's a time for building and transformation.

Former parliamentarian, Delano Franklyn, said both Golding and Hanna are worthy representatives of the PNP and Golding's victory indicates the majority of the delegates believed he is the better of the two.

Further, Franklyn said Golding brings the remedy the party needs to unite its efforts to regain political power.

“I think he brings a lot of know how, knowledge and is equipped with an understanding of where the party ought to go. By now he would be very much aware that the most critical and important thing right now is to unite the party. I believe he is up to it and I believe that he will do it,” Franklyn said.

He added that it would also be in Golding's interest to be inclusive and hold the hands of Lisa Hanna and her supporters in his quest to unify the PNP.

Chair of the PNPs Policy Commission and political analyst Dr Canute Thompson said the delegates declared their position and it must be respected, but Golding's greatest task is to now articulate a compelling vision for Jamaica, which will need to unify the party.

“He needs to address the issues of division that have dogged the party for sometime and he needs to put the party on a course to be competitive in the next two to three years and do well at the polls when the next elections are called,” Dr Thompson said.

He added: “Lisa Hanna got 45 per cent of the votes, which show that a fair number of delegates or just under 50 per cent see her as the candidate to lead, and that suggests the need for unity is even more compelling. I expect that she and other persons who did not support Mark Golding's candidacy will line up behind him and give him their full support. I'll do the same.”

Political analyst Danny Roberts said the face-off was perhaps one of the most consequential presidential elections the PNP has had in its history. He said the delegates have sent a clear signal that the better of the two candidates to unite the party and bring about the organisational restructuring to make it a vibrant movement, and to align it to its idealogical roots, is Mark Golding.

He added that Hanna put up a spirited fight and has a role to play in rebuilding the PNP and he expects that both will work in unison towards that goal, to have an effective Opposition, which can one day form the Government.

“The first order of business would be for him [Golding] to send a signal that the differences are now behind us and that everybody needs to come under the big tent and begin to work towards building a credible Opposition. In the final analysis, what all of this survey means for me is a robust political environment in which we have two contending parties who are able to articulate and argue their differences for the public to decide who they believe is better to lead them,” Roberts said.

Further, Roberts said to begin the process, within 48 hours Golding must invite Hanna to a meeting, declare that the team remains in place and he is not asking for any resignation of any senator, then appoint Peter Bunting to fill the vacancy left by Norman Horne.

“To borrow from Socrates, the most important thing is to first be a citizen of the world before an Athenian. So, you're a citizen of Jamaica before you're a PNP. The electorates are deserving of a choice between two equally credible and competent political parties,” Roberts said.