Moving farewell for St Mary stalwart Inez Thompson

She fell two short of what those around her believe would have been a well-deserved century.

But Inez Joyce's Thompson's 98 years on earth were vital and valuable to the many lives that she touched, particularly in St Mary where she managed a large farm, and St Elizabeth, where other family members lived.

Speaker after speaker, led by former Prime Minister PJ Patterson who sent a message, chronicled the work of the individual who was described, among other things, as a woman of “excellent qualities and accomplishments,” at a Service of Thanksgiving for her life at the King's Gate United Church, St Andrew, recently.

Thompson, nee Codner, died on February 8 in Florida, where she had emigrated to 13 years ago

“She was a woman of substance,” her granddaughter, attorney-at-law and Honorary Consul of The Philippines in Jamaica Peta-Kaye Chin told mourners, which included Member of Parliament for St Mary Central Dr Morais Guy; Chief Executive of the National Environment and Planning Agency, Peter Knight; former Custos of St Mary, AA “Bobby” Pottinger; internationally acclaimed singer Paul Elliott; businessman Neville Blythe; educator Prof Gos Oliver, sports administrator Leroy Brown; Thompson's son, businessman Everoy Chin, businessmen Monty and Winston Dellmar, and attorney-at-law Herbie Grant.

“She was a true village mother in White Hall (St Mary), she managed White Hall Estates of over 400 acres, including over 45,000 coconut trees, 20 acres of citrus trees, 80 heads of cattle and kept praedial theft under control, and a strong, determined decision maker,” Chin stated in her tribute.

Another granddaughter, Dr Tanya Chin Pyke eulogised Thompson as a kind woman who had no enemies. “She was a mother of five and all her children had a great love and admiration for their mom, matching what she had for them. She had a command of her environment and gave of her heart to the 40 employees whom she managed at White Hall Estates,” Chin Pyke said.