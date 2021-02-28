MP Miller slaps JPS's decision to close Portmore office
MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for St Catherine South Eastern, Robert Miller has expressed “grave concern” at an announcement by the Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd (JPS) to proceed with the planned closure of eight customer service offices, including the JPS Portmore location, starting March 8, 2021.
Miller stated that the decision will place a number of his constituents, many of whom are elderly, at a “serious disadvantage”. The Member of Parliament notes that while the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced companies to be mindful of overhead costs and use digital solutions, many people in the constituency will find themselves unable to manipulate technology-based solutions and it will take some time for constituents, particularly senior citizens, to adapt.
The MP is urging the JPS to reconsider the decision based on the negative impact it will have on many citizens, with a view to extending the deadline and thus giving citizens more time. He also stressed the importance of JPS having a physical presence in Portmore, especially in light of ongoing discussions to make the city Jamaica's 15th parish.
“I acknowledge the increased pivot towards digital services since the onset of the pandemic. However, it is essential to think of the effect this decision will have on certain groups of citizens,” remarked Miller.
“St Catherine South Eastern has a considerably elderly population, most of whom are not tech-savvy and depend heavily on physical JPS locations to carry out their business with the company. Furthermore, Portmore is poised to become the 15th parish and has a large customer base. It only makes sense to maintain a brick-and -mortar location here,” Miller reasoned.
