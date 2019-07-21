MP: Robins Bay among Central St Mary villages to get attention

The people of Central St Mary have been told to hold their collective breaths after Member of Parliament for the area, Dr Morais Guy, vowed to address poor road and water conditions in some areas, particularly one identified for tourism-related investment.

The contituency on a whole, Dr Guy stated, has been without consistent water supply for 13 years.

In the community of Robins Bay specifically, home to the Robins Bay Village and Beach Resort as well as Strawberry Fields resort, residents and local investors alike are challenged by chronic water shortage and a roadway that they want repaired. They are also asking for street lights.

“We have great development potential. Some work has been done in that area, which is already being utilised for a type of eco-tourism. But until we get a water supply system in place, we will not be able to have a consistent water supply for not only Robins Bay, but the entire Islington, Highgate, and surrounding regions, ” Dr Guy told the Jamaica Observer in an interview last week.

As it relates to water, Dr Guy revealed that already, two wells have been dug at Jordan Run in the parish and the National Water Commission is now in the process of procuring pumps for those wells.

“The wells have to be connected to the Wag Water Bay pumping station which feeds the reservoir at Nutfield and into Robins Bay. The latest information I have from the National Water Commission, which is as recent as last week, is that they are now procuring pumps for those wells and that as soon as those are in, the pipeline will be laid and we will have a better water supply system in the area,” said Dr Guy.

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, who recently completed a tour of potential tourist destinations in St Mary, said that Robins Bay was one area that will be targeted for investment. However, local investors are concerned that basic amenities are still not in place.

Businessman and owner of the Robins Bay Village and Beach Resort, Evroy Chin, during a recent tour of the hotel by Bartlett and other officials of the Ministry of Tourism, told the Sunday Observer that water has been scare and potential guests are turned off by the poor road conditon and lack of street lights.

“We have to buy water at least once per week to keep up operations. We had to close the hotel some years ago because of the security concerns due to the fact that there is no lighting on the road,” said Chin.

However, with a new day on the horizon for the quaint location bursting with potential, Dr Guy said that the challenges will be addressed in partnership with the relevant agencies.

“We have to make representation to have the National Works Agency repair the road. We have done some amount of road patching, albeit not sufficient to have the constant usage of the hotel, but part of what needs to happen too is that if you have more traffic going to a specific area, then the authorities will see that it is providing income to the economy and hence the need to improve.

“It is a multifaceted problem and will therefore require multifaceted solution, but it has to get the imprimatur of the Government for it to work. I will make my representation but until those who sit in Cabinet recognise that it is one of the greater income earning potentials for the area, then certainly the infrastructure will not be in place until that comes about. But it is something that the Government is aware of and has been looking at over the years,” said Dr Guy.