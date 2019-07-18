MPs named to House committee on Sexual Harassment Bill
MINISTER of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange yesterday announced members of the House of Representatives who have been appointed to the Joint Select Committee to consider the Bill, entitled 'An Act to Make Provision for the Prevention of Sexual Harassment and for Connected Matters'.
The MPs named to the committee are:
Olivia Grange
Delroy Chuck
Franklin Witter
Marisa Dalrymple Philibert
Ann-Marie Vaz
Natalie Neita
Horace Dalley
Dr Angela Brown Burke
They will sit jointly with a similar committee to be appointed by the Senate to consider and report on the Bill.
The Bill, tabled in the House recently by Minister Grange, is intended to protect women and men, whose quality of life is affected by intimidating, hostile, or offensive environments caused by unwanted sexual advances, requests for sexual favours and crude sexual behaviours.
