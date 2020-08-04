MPs not very visible, but...
Slightly more than two in five voters say they have met their political representatives in the last month, data gathered in March and July this year by veteran pollster Bill Johnson have shown.
The results come amidst heightened campaigning by both the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Opposition People's National Party (PNP) which has given political analysts reason to believe that the next general elections will be called soon, even though they are due next February and can be held as late as May 2021.
When the data are broken down by political parties, more JLP Members of Parliament (MPs) are visible in the constituencies than their PNP counterparts, according to respondents in both polls conducted March 12-15, 2020 and July 9-12, 2020.
Johnson and his researchers used a sample size of 1,200 voting-age Jamaicans across the island. The polls, commissioned by the Jamaica Observer, have a sampling error of plus or minus 2.5 per cent. The March poll was not published due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
“Incumbent JLP Members of Parliament appear to be more active in their constituencies than their PNP counterparts,” Johnson said, pointing to the results collated by his research team when they asked people to say if they had seen their MP in their community “in the last month or so”.
In the July poll, 44 per cent of respondents said they had seen or met their JLP Member of Parliament and 38 per cent had seen or met their PNP MP.
In the March survey 45 per cent had met their JLP MP and 37 per cent had seen or met their PNP MP.
