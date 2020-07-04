Mudslide Alert

One good shower of rain and this section of the Irish Town main road will be the scene of a mudslide from this partially excavated hillside.

Fresh tractor marks yesterday afternoon show evidence that heavy equipment has been digging into the layers of soil, ripping out trees and shrubs with it.

With the existing retaining wall only partially in place, large volumes of soil could wash onto the road and render it temporarily impassable. (Photos: Karl McLarty)