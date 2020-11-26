Murals give new life to Water Lane
The once grimy Water Lane in downtown Kingston came alive yesterday with the official launch of 10 newly created murals.
The murals were funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund and Sherwin Williams Jamaica while the implementation was managed by Kingston Creative.
The Water Lane Mural Project is part of the wider vision of the development of the Downtown Kingston Art District.
The area has suffered much urban decay over the decades and this initiative is one of the ways to have sustainable economic development through the creation of a site of interest for locals and visitors.
The murals being created by 10 talented artists with nine being Jamaican, all being Caribbean. The themes and subject matter of the new murals vary and include power of music, sexual abuse, African heritage, childhood joy and the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.
There is also a striking, somewhat unconventional tribute mural to the recently departed music icon Toots Hibbert.
