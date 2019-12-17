Murder convict a victim of parental neglect, says lawyer

A defence lawyer for one of the men convicted of the brutal killing and beheading of a St Catherine mother and her daughter in 2011 has said that her client, Adrian Campbell, turned to gang life because he was a victim of parental neglect.

“Campbell's mother and father did not play an active role in his life. What we are left with is a young man wanting to belong. This emphasises the importance of parents. It is another situation where the adult has failed the child and the child has failed the society,” attorney Tamika Harris said in her address to High Court Judge Vivene Harris moments before Campbell and his fellow convicts were sentenced to life in prison.

Campbell, Roshane Goldson, Fabian Smith, and Kemar Riley were before the court since November on charges for the horrific killings of 18-year-old Lynch, also known as Crystal, and 40-year-old Rattray at their house in Lauriston, St Catherine. Also charged was Sanja Ducally.

Campbell, Goldson and Smith pleaded guilty to non-capital murder just ahead of the start of the trial on the morning of November 6 in the Criminal Division of the Home Circuit Court. Riley and Ducally, however, opted to go to trial, with Ducally walking free following a successful no-case submission by his lawyers.

Riley was subsequently found guilty by a jury of seven in late November.

Last week the attorney told the court that Campbell, who is now 37 years old, was the first of seven children for his mother and fourth of six for his father.

The lawyer said while fully cognisant of the role Campbell had played in the murders of the two women on the night of July 19, 2011, he had demonstrated that he had a conscience by detailing his involvement to the police and leading them to Lynch's head, which he had discarded in a gully near her house.

“From the 30th day of July 2011, without being beaten or battered by police officers, Mr Campbell indicated with details his role and his reluctance and the reason for his reluctance,” Harris said as she recounted the words of her client — 'either I was involved or I would be killed. It was not something I wished to be part of. I know I was dealing with serious persons; it was either I go, or I die'.

“I know this court has a balancing act to do…but I am asking the court to remember that Mr Adrian Campbell demonstrated his humanity from 2011. He has been in custody from 2011,” Harris noted, adding that residents had shared that Campbell was a working man and not a nuisance and was forced to commit the offence by other corrupt individuals.

However, Justice Harris, in addressing Campbell before handing down the judgement, said while note was taken of his remorse, confession and assistance to the police, his conviction would have been inevitable, given the nature of the evidence against him.

“DNA from the clothes you wore that night was from [the deceased], you removed Crystal's head from the house, you made no attempt to hide or disguise yourself,” the judge said adding, “duress is no defence to murder”.

Noting that the murder was one of the worst she has seen, the judge said her decision was further upheld by criminal law and cited an 1884 criminal case which established a precedent that necessity is not a defence to a charge of murder.

“If a man be desperately assaulted and in peril of death, and cannot otherwise escape unless, to satisfy his assailant's fury, he will kill an innocent person then present, the fear and actual force will not acquit him of the crime and punishment of murder, if he commit the fact, for he ought rather to die himself than kill an innocent; but if he cannot otherwise save his own life the law permits him in his own defence to kill the assailant, for by the violence of the assault, and the offence committed upon him by the assailant himself, the law of nature, and necessity, hath made him his own protector...” she quoted.

Said Justice Harris: “The fear for your own life or family will not acquit you of the crime or the punishment you will receive. You said you had no choice but I believe you did in the choice of the friends you chose. Your community report was mixed, as though you were gainfully employed they say you were involved in a gang. They have also said this court should send you to prison — that is without debate,” Justice Harris said.

She subsequently sentenced Campbell to a minimum 44 years before being eligible for parole on both counts of the indictment. The sentences will run concurrently.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer following the ruling, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn said the judgement was a landmark one in more ways than one.

“There is no case we are aware of in the Jamaican jurisdiction within the last 10 to 20 years where you would have a precedent being created in terms of the sentencing and the particular quantum, and I thought her ladyship was very good in terms of her critical analysis and her exposition of the law,” the DPP said.

She said it was hoped that the results of the matter would in some way impact the culture of communities held in the grip of gangs.

“You can really hope for the best, that with this kind of exposure it will cause some persons who belong to some of these communities which, because of the system, it has given itself to what one could call this conspiracy of silence where you see and blind and hear and deaf,” the DPP stated.

“For those persons who would want to say it is because I was afraid of the gang why I participated in this most heinous event, as a matter of law, duress is not a defence to murder, so that will not avail you. I think the case is a demonstration of the fact that actions have consequences and also inaction has consequences,” she added noting, “it really is one of the worst cases I have prosecuted.”

Rattray and her daughter were hacked to death, shot, then beheaded by a group of about eight men who invaded their home while they were asleep. Five were later arrested and charged in relation to the brutal murders, the others are said to have died in separate incidents since.