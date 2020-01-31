Murder-suicide rocks central Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A lecturer at the National Energy Skills Centre (NESC) earlier this week shot and killed his wife in the car park of her workplace in Couva, central Trinidad, before turning the gun on himself.

Police said that 32-year-old Roger Singh, who had been waiting in the parking lot, shot Naiee Singh, 31, as she exited her vehicle to go to work at the Venture Credit Union.

She was shot in the head, and the husband then turned the weapon on himself, shooting himself in the head.

Media reports said that Singh, a loans receptionist, had moved out of the couple's home and returned to the home of her parents. They had been married for nine years. The media said she had, last week, obtained a restraining order against her husband.