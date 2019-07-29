Musson supports Halls of Learning Robotics Outreach Day

THE Musson Foundation has, for the fifth year running, collaborated with tech-based social enterprise Halls of Learning to host the annual Lego Yuh Mind Outreach Day activities.

On July 20, more than 250 children of all ages gathered in the Lawn View Room at the Liguanea Club to participate in robotics and coding activities facilitated by the Halls of Learning volunteers, led by its founder, Marvin Hall.

The day's activities were divided into two sessions, during which the participants were able to experience, tinker, and interact with various robotics, coding, and tech stations to encourage their interest in science, tech, engineering, and mathematics.

Since its inception, Halls of Learning has been giving back through outreach across communities in Jamaica, and thousands of students across socio-economic groups have benefited positively from Outreach Day activities, where they have been introduced to a number of skills critical for professional development in an increasingly technological world.

Using a wide variety of materials, Outreach Day participants engaged in robotics and coding activities using LEGO Mindstorms, Mini Drones with Tynker, Robotics Mini, Motion Blocks, LEGO WeDo, Kubo, Blu-Bots, and Codey Rockey.

Hall welcomed yet another successful Outreach Day and, thanks to the amazing partnership with the Musson Foundation, was able to reach more and more students with the annual Outreach Day.

Halls of Learning is dedicated to ensuring that Jamaican youth are prepared and positioned to be on par with the most advanced societies of the world.

“What we have seen here today is the excitement that our children have for robotics and coding activities, as it prepares them for the jobs of the future,” Hall noted.

Musson Trading Brand Manager Jacque' Daley, who was also present for the afternoon session, pointed out that what Halls of Learning and their team have been able to accomplish was truly remarkable.

“Robotics and coding have become the linchpin of modern development and it is essential that Jamaica keeps up,” she added.

Chairperson of the Musson Foundation Melanie Subratie also noted that it is important to expose Jamaican children to the same quality of technological education that students in more advanced societies receive.

“Bridging that gap is the only way that we can, as a society, continue our development trajectory and compete on a global scale. I believe we have made some significant progress here today. Jamaican children are our future and the Musson Foundation is extremely happy to once again facilitate this very worthy initiative,” she added.

Outreach Day is just one aspect of the partnership between Halls of Learning and the Musson Foundation. The two organisations have previously collaborated to host the Hour of Code and Scratch Day coding and programming workshops.

Halls of Learning (HoL) is a Jamaican-based organisation dedicated to empowering the lives of people through education. Inspired in part by Marcus Garvey's actions as a man of learning, Halls of Learning is committed to providing the highest quality educational experiences for young people, equal to, or exceeding international standards.

It offers Jamaica's youth a range of coding and programming training opportunities like after school robotics clubs, advanced robotics clubs, outreach activities, and summer camps.

The Musson Foundation, incorporated in 2013 to promote and encourage the advancement of education among poor and inner-city children through poverty reduction and community development activities, is also a sponsor of Jamaica's award winning FIRST LEGO League robotics team, consisting of primary school students.