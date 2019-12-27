Mustard Seed brings joy to the poor on Christmas Day

The staff of Mustard Seed Communities and their volunteers were not dressed in red and white, but their gesture of providing meals and toys to 6,000 adults and children in some of Kingston's more economically depressed communities on Christmas Day was as welcomed as any gift from Santa Claus.

When the Jamaica Observer caught up with the team in a car park on the border of East Parade in downtown Kingston, grateful residents of neighbouring communities were seen leaving the venue with broad smiles on their faces.

At the next stop — Gold Street Police Station — also in downtown Kingston, hundreds of residents flocked the facility and, after being made to queue by Jamaica Defence Force soldiers, filed into the compound for the treat.

“It is going excellent so far,” Mustard Seed's Father Garvin Augustine told the Jamaica Observer in-between handing out meals and toys. “This is the 23rd year and each year it gets bigger and bigger. Each year there are certain challenges that we have to overcome, but it's all part of the landscape of doing this.”

“The most important thing is spreading that Christmas spirit — the joy, the peace, the excitement, etc — spreading that spirit on Christmas Day itself. A lot of persons have treats at different times during the season, but doing it on Christmas Day has a certain extra special feel to it for the giver and for the receiver,” he said.

The gesture is the brainchild of Mustard Seed founder Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon who envisioned a social intervention initiative to reflect the true spirit of Christmas.

“Christmastime is about forgetting self and finding time for others. After all, the season should not be only about opening our presents, but opening our hearts as well,” he said.

On Wednesday, Monsignor Ramkissoon was in the thick of things, the smile on his face as he presented children with meals was evidence of a man enjoying the fact that he and his colleagues were able to give comfort to so many who would otherwise likely have been forgotten.

The Mustard Seed team also included diplomats, relatives of Mustard Seed employees, and residents of various communities served by the charity organisation.

Also on the list of communities to be served on the day were Trench Town, Allman Town, Olympic Way, Riverton City, Rema, Fletcher's Land and Mahoe Drive where Mustard Seed has its headquarters.

