Mustard Seed Communities plead for help

“NO child is going to be abandoned twice” is the promise Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon, founder of Mustard Seed Communities which he established in 1978, has given to more than 500 of the nation's most vulnerable children.

Several of them have never experienced the blessings of family life having been abandoned, shunned or neglected, some from as early as birth, because of their affliction with HIV/AIDS, mental and physical challenges or teen pregnancy.

However, like the biblical mustard seed, from its modest context, the organisation and its children have grown to make a big impression on the humblest to the noblest of benefactors, including the Duchess of Kent who visited the organisation in 1997.

But a one in 101-year pandemic now threatens the Mustard Seed Communities' promise to its children housed in its 14 facilities across Jamaica.

With no increase in Government subventions since 2012 and sources of charity drying up, it's becoming harder to cope on a daily basis Monsignor Ramkissoon said.

The Government's monthly subvention provides approximately 20 per cent of the organisation's needs and the remainder comes from their small farming and income-generating initiatives, their volunteer programme, as well as the benevolence of donors in kind and cash.

Their needs are high.

“It costs us about $1 million to care for each child on a yearly basis because of their varying challenges,” Monsignor Ramkissoon revealed. “So you're talking about having to raise between $500 to $600 million dollars each year to meet our basic needs.”

With hundreds of children who are totally dependent as many as a million diapers are needed yearly, and as many as 500 employees to serve their needs.

“And you may want to know why is our staff:child ratio [this] high? Because when dealing with disabilities, sometimes it takes one person the entire day to feed three children, as several of our children have digestive disorders,” he explained.

A constant annual flow of volunteers from the US and Europe have been a source of support to the operations of Mustard Seed Communities over the years. However, the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic have pretty much resulted in a cessation of these eager altruists, who are also donors of much-needed supplies.

“Since March of this year we have had to cancel all volunteer visits, and this has left us in dire straits with strong implications for our budget. Therefore, the items of need that the volunteers used to bring must now be sourced locally. We now have to beg or buy these items,” Monsignor Ramkissoon explained.

And it has also become much more difficult to get responses to requests for assistance.

“Before the pandemic local donations were more forthcoming but now, every NGO [non-government organisation] is begging the same companies, so it's more difficult now to get what we need.”

To assist with raising funds and bringing awareness to the needs of the Mustard Seed Communities this Christmas, Jamaica National Group has organised a grand virtual Christmas concert starring some of the country's top entertainers in dancehall, reggae, gospel, pop, dub poetry and on social media, to lift spirits and encourage donations.

The event is slated for today, December 20 at 2:00 pm.

Persons can donate directly to Mustard Seed Communities through their JN Bank chequing account, number 20000155091 – registered to Mustard Seed Missionaries – using JN LIVE online banking or by making a local bank transfer (ACH or RTGS) from any bank in Jamaica; or simply by making a deposit via any JN Bank Smart ATM or drop box.

Persons who want to donate using their credit card can go to the Mustard Seed Communities website mustardseed.com. Jamaicans and others overseas can also donate by visiting a JN Money location or remit funds online by using jnmoneyonline.comFees will be waived for transactions conducted at a JN Money location.

For more information about the concert and about how to donate, persons should visit the page on the JN Group website: www.jngroup.com/together.

Although Mustard Seed Communities mainly serves abandoned children, the organisation also operates three early childhood institutions which support neighbouring inner-city communities in St Andrew and St Catherine.

The organisation has continued to survive, however, Monsignor Ramkissoon says, with help from residents in the very communities Mustard Seed serves.

“The need is great and the organisation stands to benefit from your support. Please give generously,” he pleaded.