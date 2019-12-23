Mustard Seed to feed 6,000 on Christmas Day

As it has done over the past 23 years, Mustard Seed Communities (MSC) will serve hot meals to 6,000 senior citizens and children in 10 communities on Christmas Day.

A convoy comprising vehicles from MSC and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), escorted by the police, will begin distribution of cooked meals and stuffed toys from 7:30 am in Allman Town, Gold Street, Trench Town, National Heroes' Circle, St William Grant Park, Olympic Way, Mahoe Drive, Riverton City, Rema, and Fletcher's Land.

A news release from the non-profit organisation said that a number of diplomats will be among the 200 volunteers of soldiers, MSC staff, relatives of MSC employees, and residents of various communities served by MSC. Support has also come from the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education Fund.

“The persons to be served have already been identified, through discussions held between officials of MSC and community leaders, so those who will benefit are expecting us,” MSC Jamaica Executive Director Darcy Tulloch-Williams is quoted in the news release.

She noted that preparation of the 6,000 meals takes two days. On the first day, the seasoning of the meats and preparation of the ingredients for the side dishes are done at the MSC headquarters at Mahoe Drive in St Andrew. Half the seasoned items are then transported to the JDF headquarters where they are cooked and packaged for distribution, while the remaining half is done at the MSC headquarters.

Tulloch-Williams said both the MSC and JDF cooks work all night on Christmas Eve, then join the other volunteers in the distribution of the cooked meals and toys on Christmas Day.

“The planning for the annual event is extensive and begins months before distribution day, with the support of many individuals, companies, JDF and JCF. But we never get weary of doing this each year because we have seen how it lifts the spirits of the persons we serve, who would not otherwise have had a hot meal on Christmas Day,” she noted.

The stuffed toys handed out are collected over the year from various drives around the world and donated specifically for distribution during the Christmas treat.

The feeding programme is the brainchild of Mustard Seed founder Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon who envisioned a social intervention initiative to reflect the true spirit of Christmas.

“Christmas time is about forgetting self and finding time for others. After all, the season should not be only about opening our presents, but opening our hearts as well,” he said.

Mustard Seed Communities — with 13 homes in Jamaica, as well as homes in Zimbabwe, Malawi, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic — was founded over 40 years by Monsignor Ramkissoon. The organisation provides food and shelter for 500 abandoned children who are physically and mentally disabled or affected by HIV/AIDS. Mustard Seed Communities also provides accommodation for pregnant teens.