My mark for Mark

“The effectiveness and success of an institution, organisation, group, or government are highly dependent on effective leadership. Effective leadership brings together diverse interests and people and helps them to find common purpose by working together to achieve desired outcomes. Notably, effective leadership inspires and empowers people to realise their fullest potential by harnessing their potentials to accomplish desired goals.”

This is an extract from Dr Michael Harvey's recent book: Leadership Matters: A Practical Professional Perspective a must read for all leaders in Jamaica. I also find this quotation extremely useful for the situation confronting the People's National Party (PNP) at this time.

I have been doing some deep analysis of the current situation in the PNP with the view of making a decision as to who I will support for president. It has not been an easy analysis and decision because I know the individuals who are offering themselves for the top leadership job. I regard both of them as my friends but I am more wedded to the PNP, since I have been a member much longer than both, combined, who are offering themselves for leadership. My decision is therefore based on what I regard as the pre-eminent organisational imperative at this time.

Based on what I have analysed, the organisational imperative is the unification of the 82-year-old party. There are a number of groupings in the PNP which are rotated around personalities, rather than ideas. This is eating away at the potential of the organisation. It has long been established that when the PNP is united it is an unstoppable force. So even if the leader is popular, as seen in 2006 with the election of Comrade Portia Simpson Miller as president, the movement will not win an election if there are deep internal divisions.

I have pointed out in a post-election 2020 analysis that the people of Jamaica do not like a disunited political organisation. They have shown from time to time that they frown upon internal political divisions that manifest themselves in the public. Importantly, the public also moves to jettison those who are behind the internal division. Evidentially, look at the elections of 1993 and 1997 and one can see what happened to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). A similar situation also occurred in 2020 with the PNP.

It is therefore pellucid that the issue of disunity is the foundational challenge for the PNP at the moment, and so I am putting my mark beside Mark Golding to lead and unite the PNP.

I have seen Mark Golding in full operation in the Senate over the years and I have gone on record as stating that he is one of the brightest minds that I have seen in the Parliament in the last 20 years. His deep and skilful analysis of legislation in the Parliament is salutary. His debating of the issues with his opponents is legendary. He is just simply brilliant.

Mark Golding also has deep, buttressing, socially conscious familial roots. His father, Professor Sir John Golding, gave selfless service to the people of Jamaica and, in particular, to persons with disabilities. When it was not fashionable, Professor Golding was a strong advocate for members of this marginalised community that estimates have at about 500,000 individuals. Research led me to a situation in the 1970s where persons with disabilities were not included in the Minimum Wage Act. It was Professor Golding who made strong representation to the Government for this to be changed and his arguments were accepted.

Mark has continued in the fine tradition of his father and has devoted his time and resources to keeping his father's legacy alive at the Sir John Golding Rehab Centre since his passing in 1996.

I found in him an ally with the Disabilities Act when I was president of the Senate in 2014. As minister of state in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in 2003, I initiated the process to draft legislation to protect the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities. The process took a very long time for a full draft of the legislation to be completed. As soon as this was done, I had discussions with Mark Golding, who was then chairing the Legislative Committee of Cabinet, to get this legislation to the Parliament expeditiously. This he did and the legislation was passed in the Parliament in 2014. I have no doubt that if the PNP had continued as Government, this piece of legislation would have long been implemented.

Mark Golding is a strategic thinker and in any modern political organisation this is a much-needed trait. My investigation has revealed that he has been one of the major architects behind the success of the financial giant Dehring, Bunting and Golding (DB&G). I have no doubt that this sort of strategic thinking and prowess will redound to the benefit of the PNP.

Mark Golding is a man of impeccable integrity and character. From my interactions with him and based on my investigations, he is as “clean as a whistle” as some would say in Jamaica. We need to elevate men and women of impeccable integrity in the politics of Jamaica to regain the trust of the Jamaican people in politicians. Let us be reminded that 63 per cent of the Jamaican electorate never voted in the last election and this is largely attributed to the growing trust deficit in our political leaders. Mark's character and integrity will aid in this rebuilding of public trust.

Importantly, I see Mark Golding as a consensus builder and one who can work with different individuals to get things done. This is a quintessential trait of a strategic leader and one that is needed for the PNP at this time. The new leader of the PNP must be able to get all the different groups under the big tent and start the process of reunification. This is where I have a fundamental issue with my long-standing friend and Comrade, Lisa Hanna, because, for the longest while, she and comrades in the constituency of St Ann South Eastern have not been “planting peas at gungo line”.

Various attempts have been made to solve the problems but to no effect. As the leader for the constituency, Lisa should have demonstrated greater rapprochement with the Comrades to settle the problems bedevilling the constituency for the past 10 years. This has not been done and a constituency that has been most loyal and faithful to the PNP since Adult Suffrage has become marginal under Lisa's stewardship.

Lisa has to be accountable for this. When she took over the constituency in 2007, the PNP still had a comfortable margin of over 2,000 votes. Writing in his book, Dr Michael Harvey had this to say about leadership and accountability: “Accountability is what prevents leaders from becoming dictators and tyrants. Followers need leaders to help guide them to better places. Leaders need followers in order to fulfil their purpose. The proper glue sticking followers with leaders is accountability, not safety, belonging, and comfort.”

The new president of the PNP will be required to traverse the island and assist in rebuilding the organisation. Significant work needs to be done over the next few years to rebuild the party and capacitate the workers of the movement. How does Lisa purport to do this when St Ann South Eastern is under significant threat? And, what will she do with those Comrades with whom she has had significant disagreement over the years? Will they be pushed out of the PNP under her leadership of the national organisation? These are Comrades that Lisa went to the constituency and saw in 2007 and were there before her entrance working with Seymour Mullings and Aloun Assamba. They and their families have built up that constituency as a bastion for the organisation over the years and the moment they withdrew their support, because of the imbroglio with Lisa, we have seen the lowest margin of victory for the PNP in the constituency.

I have had extensive and frank conversations with Lisa recently on some of my concerns. For most of the issues I raised with her, I got a satisfactory and pleasing answer. However, the issue of the disunity in her constituency and the broader organisation still predominates. I am not satisfied with her answer and approach. And, even though I have seen her surrounding herself with two of my favourite females in national politics — Natalie Neita and Donna Scott Mottley — I am not prepared to give her my support at this time. If Lisa had surrounded herself with individuals of the character and repute of Natalie and Donna over the years, the significant declension in the constituency would not have taken place and she would have been in a much better position to lead the reunification of the PNP.

I have nothing personal against Lisa. I regard her as my friend and I know that based on our antecedents she will be disappointed that her university friend 'Ray Charles' is not supporting her. But I have to be fair in my analysis and decision for the PNP.

It has not been an easy decision. Not being on the same side with my friends Natalie Headley, Donna Scott Mottley and Phillip Paulwell is an excruciatingly painful act. Furthermore, I am still suffering from my disappointment with the challenge against Comrade Dr Peter Phillips by Comrade Peter Bunting in 2019. It has intensified the deep divisions affecting the party and contributed to the defeat of Comrade Bunting himself in Manchester Central.

Mark Golding was instrumental in this challenge and therefore it has been a tough choice. But I have seen Mark's leadership qualities in the Senate and in St Andrew Southern. I admire his strong family life. He understands and empathises with persons with disabilities. I have seen the role he played in the economic recovery programme under the previous Simpson Miller Administration through the plethora of legislation that he brought to the Parliament to meet the requirements of the International Monetary Fund programme. I had the pleasure of signing these legislations as then president of the Senate.

Someone has to break what I call the 'inter-generational cycle of bitterness' affecting the movement. This is not the PNP that I grew up in and I am prepared to set aside my anger with the challenge of 2019 and put my mark for Mark. I believe he is the best man to unite the PNP at this time. This is the leader that Dr Michael Harvey is talking about when he said “Effective leadership brings together diverse interests and people and helps them to find common purpose by working together to achieve desired outcomes.”

Mark is the man.