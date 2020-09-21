Myrie's roadwork assertions come under fire

CONCERNS are being raised in the St Andrew East Central constituency held in Parliament by Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips about several road rehabilitation projects allegedly being carried out in the Cassia Park Division by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caretaker Jodian Myrie.

Several photos and a video posted to Myrie's social media pages with captions suggesting that she commissioned the repairs drew questions from users and members of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP), who asked in what capacity she was overseeing work.

The video, a two-second boomerang, shows a man in front of an asphalt paver spreading asphalt binder. It was accompanied by the caption #outside building back East Central St Andrew.

The young JLP member failed in her bid in the September 3 General Election to unseat Phillips who has been Member of Parliament since 1994.

Phillips has since announced that he will be stepping down given his party's woeful performance at the national polls.

Myrie was also unsuccessful in the November 2016 Local Government Elections when she attempted to unseat the sitting councillor, the PNP's Nenna Wilson in the Hagley Park Division.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer on Friday, Myrie indicated that the work was being done through JLP Councillor Beverley Prince, then declared that she would not comment further on the matter.

On Thursday, PNP councillor for the Maxfield Park Division Dennis Gordon called the posts “irresponsible and fake”.

In an interview with the Observer, Gordon said Myrie had no right to oversee or to commission any work in the constituency given her election loss.

“There's a JLP councillor in that division who would be able to access [funds for] road repairs through the KSAMC [Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation] and it is she, who in my mind, is doing the work, not Jodian. Jodian is just being presumptuous and misguided,” he said, adding: “She is all about hype and no substance.”

Gordon further said that Myrie's actions are “suspicious” and should be investigated.

“It cannot be that someone without any official status of a councillor or that of a Member of Parliament can be posting on social media that she is outside rebuilding. So the question should be asked, where are the resources coming from? Who is providing the resources? Under whose authority is she doing all this work?

“For me, it is vulgar and it needs clarification on her part or the JLP's part. I don't underestimate anyone, but if she were to have the resources of her own to undertake that type of work then it is something that the Integrity Commission should be asked to look into. The fact that she is now in the political arena, the Integrity Commission needs to call into question her source of funding,” Gordon argued.

Myrie's posts have also attracted commendations from social media users, some of whom expressed that she would emerge Member of Parliament-elect in the anticipated by-election that will arise from Phillips' departure.