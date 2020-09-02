NAJ calls for focus on Cornwall Regional Hospital

HEAD of the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ) Carmen Johnson says the party that forms the Government after tomorrow's general election will have to immediately turn its attention to Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St James, arguing that persistent challenges at the facility have left the western end of the island vulnerable.

Johnson, in a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer, said with COVID-19 cases steadily climbing across the island, tallying over 2,400, the next Government must move with urgency to see to the completion of rehabilitation work now under way.

“St James needs a facility,” said Johnson. “Cornwall [Regional Hospital] remains fragmented, yet still I'm not hearing what the immediate plan is. All I'm hearing is that you have a facility there, but how soon and what is the alacrity with which you are moving?”

Last December, chairman of the CRH Independent Oversight Committee Professor Archibald McDonald announced that renovation of the hospital's main building was slated for completion by the end of this year.

Professor McDonald, at that time, said while slight challenges had been experienced in the project's execution, the committee members were encouraged by the progress taking place in relation to its completion.

Earlier this year, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton disclosed that the Government expended more than $3.5 billion to rehabilitate the only Type A hospital in that section of the island.

The 10-storey hospital has been plagued by indoor air quality issues, which reportedly emerged about a decade ago but resurfaced in early 2018.

Johnson said with St James and surrounding areas considered the tourism capital of the country, the low functionality of the bedevilled hospital could spell trouble for the industry already impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“You don't have a proper health facility within your tourism belt. It means you are not ready for tourism and that makes it a null area for tourism and for hotels to be, because within close proximity you don't have a good functioning institution,” said the NAJ president.

“Yes, our health-care workers continue to make sure that the services are offered, but in what context? In the COVID-19 context, if we're not careful we're going to have our internal spread because at some point all our health-care workers are going to be exposed to some people they come in contact with.

“What is the real plan to say this is what you are going to be doing to ensure that St James has a functioning health facility that can hold 500 people in the next few months?” Johnson questioned.

Doctors at the hospital last month warned that the facility is buckling under severe pressure stemming from its inability to accommodate the volume of patients it receives daily. The doctors made the claim during a meeting with the family of retired teacher Novelette Cooper who, after being admitted at the facility on July 27, was forced to sit on a chair for two days before allegedly toppling over and hitting her head. She was declared brain dead moments after the incident and died days later.