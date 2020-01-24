Naming baby Bolt
Vox pop
CELEBRITY baby names have long been a source of intrigue for celebrity watchers. One need look no further than the 100-1 odds bookmakers put on the Sussex's bundle, Archie Harrison last year.
The celebrity status of the newborn is one thing, but the excitement is fuelled by the fact that celebs are known for choosing unusual monikers — Kulture, Blue Ivy, Onyx, and Psalm being among the lot among US A-listers.
On home soil, people are already brimming with possible options for the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett. The couple released photos of the baby bump on social media yesterday, but withheld the sex. That didn't stop Jamaicans from weighing in on what Baby Bolt should be named.
Marie Marsh, Beauty Therapist
BOY: Niasu
GIRL: Kasain
Donovan “Merryman” Whyte, Barber
BOY:Usain Jr
GIRL: Kasiana
Orville Wallace, Retiree
BOY: Ensain
GIRL: Kaisanya
Sheldon White, Barber
BOY: Ashauni
GIRL: Kayla-Dae
Sherona Peterkin, Bartender
BOY: Usain Jr
GIRL: Kasi-Ann
Nathaniel “Natty” Anderson, Vendor
BOY: (Undecided)
GIRL: U-anna
Natalie Blake, Cook
BOY: Usain Jr
GIRL: “A mix of mommy and daddy's middle name”
Asheca Williams, Sales Rep
BOY: Usain Jr
GIRL: Ushauna
Canute Webb, Sales Associate
BOY: Usain Jr,
GIRL” “Something starting with 'U'”
Dianna Simon, sales advisor
UNISEX: Kasain
