Narrow escape

MANDEVILLE, Mandeville — Four people who were walking and working along South Race Course Road in Mandeville, Manchester, narrowly escaped injuries when a huge tree fell across the road shortly after midday last Saturday.

David Munroe told the Jamaica Observer that he was working near the tree when it fell, forcing him and three pedestrians to make a hasty retreat to avoid injury.

“I was coming with some buckets to do some whitewashing under the tree here, and right after I just saw the tree falling down in front me. The electric wires started to pop up and two ladies and a man who were walking, them run off. I had to move same time because I didn't want it to fall on me,” said Munroe.

He added: “The tree was actually deteriorating from the root so that is the reason it fell. It block off the road. The mayor and the municipal council crew were here trying to clear it. This is a road frequently used by motorists and pedestrians.”

The fallen tree halted traffic along the busy thoroughfare, which is located in the vicinity of the Manchester Shopping Centre. Several utility wires were also damaged. A team from the Jamaica Public Service company later replaced the damaged wires.

A work team contracted by the Manchester Municipal Corporation eventually cleared the roadway.