NASTINESS!

Nasty Jamaicans are putting themselves and others at risk by dumping garbage and debris into the nation's gullies and drains and on the roads.

Stephen Shaw, communication manager at the National Works Agency (NWA), last Friday lamented the problems being caused by the indiscriminate dumping of solid waste across the island.

Shaw pointed to the flooding of a section of the east bound carriageway of Mandela Highway in St Catherine during recent heavy rainfall and said this was because of impediments in the drains, which included a large number of plastic bottles.

“We surmise that motorists, who once spent long periods on the corridor during the most intense phase of the construction, tossed bottles through their windows, which then ended up in the drains,” said Shaw.

“Even with the NWA's best efforts, most effective designs, widescale and dedicated attention to drainage improvements and maintenance, the gutters, gullies, drains, and culverts will only function as well as we keep them clean,” Shaw said as he addressed an Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management media briefing to mark the June 1 start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

He warned that the failure to keep the drains clean could result in serious problems if the island is impacted by a major weather system.

“I wish to implore all Jamaicans to take the time to ensure that you assist in keeping our waterways clear of garbage and debris. We have had too many situations where the infrastructure is compromised due to the actions of a few,” he said.

“I am sure that had we been a more caring people, at least 25 per cent of that which is spent every year on mitigation activities could be spent otherwise in improving the overall quality of our roads.

“These are sums that we could use to patch roads, rehabilitate roads and to do other things had we been keeping our waterways clear of debris,” added Shaw.

The NWA recently received approval for the start of work under the Government's 2019 pre-hurricane mitigation programme. This will involve primarily drain-cleaning and de-bushing activities.

“A total of $9.5 million has been allocated among MPs to undertake work in relation to the unclogging of drains and the de-silting of channels where their constituents live, work, and do business,” declared Shaw.

He added: “The programme is the first of three routine drain-cleaning activities which the NWA will undertake during this hurricane season. The agency will carry out maintenance of the drain network during the course of the next six months in three tranches.”