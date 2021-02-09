National Parent-Teacher Association worried about COVID spike

THE National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) says it is deeply concerned about the spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the NPTAJ, the concern is even further heightened against:

1. Ongoing face-to-face classes;

2. Plans to allow for team sports to recommence, and;

3. Increased discussions on the organising of the boys' and girls' athletic championships.

“Like our other stakeholders, the NPTAJ is calling on the Government of Jamaica to review its decision on any further ongoing face-to-face classes and to postpone, until further advised, any intention to reopen team sports. We, too, share similar concerns on the issue of public transportation and the greater risk of transmission, as well as the greater risk of exposure to the virus in the education sector based on the co-morbidities of students, teachers and/or their family members,” said the group.

“Our position on the matter was expressed to the relevant authorities on previous occasions, [and] we wish to reiterate that our Government should place greater focus on connectivity and devices for our students, to facilitate full engagement in the online learning environment,” said the NPTAJ.

At the same time, it called on the education and health ministries to test all teachers, administrative and ancillary staff and at least 50 per cent of students before contemplating face-to-face interactions. “We are reminding our members and the nation at large to ensure we observe all health protocols as established by the Government of Jamaica. Parents, please continue to ensure that all our students are actively engaged in their online classes,” the group said.

In addition, it made it clear that it is not in support of any boys' and girls' athletic championships being held this year.