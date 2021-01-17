Native Jamaican, Canadian Senator Rosemary Moodie gets Ontario's highest honour

Senator Rosemary Moodie has been appointed to the Order of Ontario in Canada, a news release has stated.

Lieutenant governor of Ontario and Chancellor of the Order of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell made the announcement at the start of January.

The Order of Ontario is the province's highest honour that recognises individuals whose exceptional achievements have a lasting legacy in the province, in Canada and beyond.

Professor Moodie is a Canadian senator and distinguished neonatologist and paediatrician. Her career has steered social change and expanded health care access for society's vulnerable. She has provided leadership to many health organisations and projects, including the development of Canada's largest affordable housing project for low-income women.

Senator Moodie received her formative training at St Hugh's High School in St Andrew, Jamaica, and Faculty of Medical Sciences of the University of the West Indies.

In 2017, she was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander for outstanding contribution in philanthropy, community development and medicine in the Jamaican Diaspora of Canada. She continues to advocate for the well-being of women and children in the Senate of Canada.