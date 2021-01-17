Native Jamaican, Canadian Senator Rosemary Moodie gets Ontario's highest honour
Senator Rosemary Moodie has been appointed to the Order of Ontario in Canada, a news release has stated.
Lieutenant governor of Ontario and Chancellor of the Order of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell made the announcement at the start of January.
The Order of Ontario is the province's highest honour that recognises individuals whose exceptional achievements have a lasting legacy in the province, in Canada and beyond.
Professor Moodie is a Canadian senator and distinguished neonatologist and paediatrician. Her career has steered social change and expanded health care access for society's vulnerable. She has provided leadership to many health organisations and projects, including the development of Canada's largest affordable housing project for low-income women.
Senator Moodie received her formative training at St Hugh's High School in St Andrew, Jamaica, and Faculty of Medical Sciences of the University of the West Indies.
In 2017, she was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander for outstanding contribution in philanthropy, community development and medicine in the Jamaican Diaspora of Canada. She continues to advocate for the well-being of women and children in the Senate of Canada.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy