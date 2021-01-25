NCB Capital Markets introduces 'Wealth Hub'

As NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM) continues to adapt to changing market dynamics, the investment brokerage house has launched a centralised support unit dubbed the 'Wealth Hub', designed to give clients remote assistance for sales and service requests and to facilitate faster adoption to its online investment banking channels.

Through an exclusive team of trained service professionals, this unit will provide financial advice on investment offerings and support with account queries, updates, maintenance and transaction requests, avoiding the need for clients to visit an NCB location.

The hub will also focus on helping clients register for and use the NCBCM Online and GoIPO portals, which provide easy, safe and free self-service options. Additionally, clients will benefit from personalised information sharing and product recommendations to assist them in selecting financial solutions to fit their investment goals.

“We want to ensure that our clients can interact with us in several ways. With the changing dynamics of doing business online, remote assistance via the Wealth Hub is especially vital, as it allows NCB to still provide a personalised experience to customers from wherever they are located,” shared Steven Gooden, chief executive officer NCBCM.

“We have managed to seamlessly integrate different aspects of our business, from opening new accounts to making informed trades and having access to investment information. Having a dedicated team to help in the setting up and use of our online channel is a huge plus for clients as well.

“We expect the Wealth Hub to have an immediate impact as we continue to navigate an evolving business landscape, which has propelled the importance of effective and easily accessible fit-for-purpose financial services and solutions,” Gooden added.

For more information on NCBCM's Wealth Hub you can contact NCB Capital Markets by calling 876-960-7108 or via email at n@.c.

Steven Gooden is the chief executive officer of NCB Capital Markets Limited.