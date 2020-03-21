NCB reduces operating hours to further stem COVID-19 transmission
National Commercial Bank (NCB) Jamaica Limited yesterday advised that it is changing its branch operating hours to 8:30 am to 1:30 pm daily, starting next Monday, to help minimise the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The measure, the bank said, will last until Friday, March 27. In addition, NCB's Customer Care Centre will be available between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm during the same period.
“We are closing our locations early as we believe it is important to protect our staff and customers and play our part in minimising the spread of COVID19,” a company release quotes NCB CEO Septimus “Bob” Blake.
“We have ramped up sanitation in our facilities and have been allowing only 20 persons at time and continue to practise social distancing in our banking halls, as guided by the Ministry of Health, ” Blake said, adding, “We recognise that the elderly are categorised as high-risk and as such, we will be serving only senior citizens during the hours of 8:30 am to 9:00 am.”
Additionally, senior citizens will be prioritised for teller transactions and customer care support, regardless of the time they visit the branch, the bank said.
To this end, Blake encouraged customers to use the digital channels to manage their financial affairs in a safe and convenient manner. Transactions such as paying bills, transferring funds, or checking balances can be conducted via NCB's mobile app.
“Customers may manage their investments using the NCBCM online platform. Additionally, customers may opt to use NCB's intelligent ABMs that are available 24/7 at branches islandwide to lodge cash and cheques, withdraw cash, and pay their FLOW, JPS, NWC and credit card bills,” the bank said.
Blake emphasised NCB's commitment to not just keeping customers safe, but also to helping them manage through any resulting financial challenges.
“We continue to reach out to our customers in industries such as tourism and distribution that have been directly impacted by COVID-19, and are working to provide customised solutions to meet their needs,” he noted.
“Our doors may be closing early, but our communication channels remain open,” Blake shared. “We will continue putting in the work behind the scenes to ensure that we do our part in keeping Jamaica safe.”
He invited customers with questions or concerns to e-mail ncbinfo@jncb.com and to visit NCB's social media pages and www.jncb.com/covid19 for updates.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy