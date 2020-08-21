NCB says it withheld COVID details to protect employee's privacy
NATIONAL Commercial Bank (NCB) has revealed that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, but said it only received confirmation yesterday.
The bank made the disclosure yesterday following queries by the Jamaica Observer which had received information that one of the bank's employees had reportedly fallen ill last Tuesday after showing up for work with a high fever that later subsided.
According to the Observer source, the employee was sent home after the symptoms worsened during the course of the day. The source also claimed that the staff members were not officially advised about the development.
“They said later in the evening they saw people coming in hazmat suits and even then they weren't told,” the source claimed.
NCB said it has withheld details surrounding the affected team member at its Knutsford Boulevard branch in St Andrew in order to protect the individual's privacy.
However, the bank insisted that it has taken all precautions to prevent the spread of the virus at the building.
“Upon learning last week that an employee may have been in contact with an infected person, this employee and other employees with whom they interacted were sent home to self-quarantine for the prescribed 14 days, and all were asked to contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness to arrange for testing to be carried out. This was done. The impacted areas were then temporarily closed and those areas, along with the entire branch, were deep-cleaned and sanitised,” NCB said in its statement.
Chief Executive Officer Septimus Blake said the bank has observed all safety protocols mandated by the Government and has encouraged customers to use digital channels to conduct their business.
Meanwhile, the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department told the Observer that once an institution becomes aware of a case of COVID-19 it has an obligation to immediately implement sanitisation measures and take decisions on partial or full lockdown of departments.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy