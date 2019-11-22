NCB says online portal available during MailPac IPO

NCB Capital Markets Limited has admitted that some investors recently experienced challenges with its online IPO application portal – GoIPO.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience to our customers who were impacted as we realise that there is tremendous interest in the MailPac IPO. We want to make sure that everyone interested in participating in this tremendous opportunity gets a chance to do so,” said Herbert Hall, vice-president of Investment Banking at NCB Capital Markets Limited.

Hall has since advised that the challenges with the platform have been largely resolved, and applications are now being successfully processed on the GoIPO portal.

Said a release from NCB: “As an alternative, applicants can use the 'other investors' option on the GoIPO online portal. Instructions for this alternate application method is detailed on NCB Capital Markets' social media pages (@NCBCapitalMarkets on Instagram and Facebook) and on the website at ncbcapitalmarkets.com.

Hall, meanwhile, outlined a number of interventions to ensure that all who want to participate in the IPO are supported. He advised that customers who continue to have issues online should call 876-881-9382 or e-mail ncbcapinfo@jncb.com. He noted that NCB Capital Markets representatives are also standing ready in the branches to assist with the application process.

He further advised that there are some customers who have had issues related to entering incorrect information. In this regard, Hall urged customers to ensure that entries with numbers, including their Jamaica Central Securities Depository number, are entered correctly. In some cases, issues arose as a result of inactive or inadequately funded accounts. These particular issues can be addressed with the customer's broker.

Applications have been received via the platform since last week after the brokerage house and the Jamaica Stock Exchange posted the MailPac Group prospectus on their respective websites. The IPO for the electronic shopping, freight and delivery company opens today and will offer 500,000,000 shares.