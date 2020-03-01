NEI report suggests paying more attention to concerns of children

CHIEF inspector at the National Education Inspectorate, Maureen Dwyer is appealing to schools to examine the survey instruments included in the general report as they reflect the voice of students within our institutions.

“What you're looking at is the students voices. We are turning the spotlight on it to show what the students are saying. What are their concerns? They are little people, but they have some problems that are their big problems, what are they? We ask them and we want to develop that kind of sensitivity to understanding that their voice counts and make school that child friendly place for them,” Dwyer said.

The surveys included in Appendix I of the findings of the Inspection Report for the period September 2015 to June 2019 highlight the primary level and secondary level students perceptions of several issues within schools.

The survey instruments were administered to 24,988 students in 543 primary level schools and 13,654 students in 112 secondary level schools. The primary level students responded to 14 questions, while students at the secondary level responded to 21 questions.

Some of the issues included in the survey are whether or not students feel safe at school, whether or not they feel their belongings are safe and secure, if they are treated with respect, learn in all their lessons, have access to nutritious meals from their canteens, have opportunities to use a computer at school and whether it was able for the disabled to move around.

At the primary level, 36 per cent of those surveyed said it was not easy for disabled children or people to move around their school compound, 48 per cent said they did not get opportunities to use a computer at their school and 65 per cent of those surveyed said sometimes they were treated with respect from their peers. At the secondary level, the issue highlighted was that 40 per cent of students disagreed that their belongings were safe and secure at school.

In the general report Dwyer had pointed out opportunities for disabled children as an area that needs attention.

“We have some schools that are specifically for special needs students, but we have some (special needs students) in the general population and we're really making reference to that. Where you have the students (special needs) mixed in with the general population, we want to see a distinct effort being made to accommodate them. So you'll hear some schools say to you, for example, they need a special needs teacher. They need persons to deal with hearing impaired students, they need persons to deal with students who might have something on the autism spectrum and so on.

“We want to know that those resources are provided. To those who are wheelchair-bound we would want to see the ramps. A few schools have ramps, (but) we don't think we have enough out there in the system. We want to see those. We want to see visible signs that schools are getting the resources to help them with those students that have special needs in their population. Also, not just for those who are physical challenged but for those with other needs,” Dwyer said.

In fact, Dwyer pointed out that when surveys are administered to teachers many respond “no” when asked if they are able to deal with students who have special needs. She said that this is concerning.

“If we are to be an inclusive system then we have to make sure that as much as possible we are taken to the needs of every child,” she said.

Regarding 48 per cent of primary school children surveyed being concerned about the lack of adequate opportunities to access computers at school, Dwyer said something like that is enough for schools to act.

“The students are concerned about it. It is enough for us to know. So if provisions can be made for them to have access it would be a good thing,” she said.

On the matter of respect, 65 per cent of primary school children surveyed said respect from peers is given occasionally. For Dwyer, this is an important issue that should not be overlooked.

“Being dissed is a big thing in our country. Disrespect! We just wanted to know if the students felt respected and that's what they are saying. The framework is skewed towards our setting. It has the international standing and all of that but the indicators we use are things that are real and live in our setting. In a child-friendly school there is the promotion of respect for each other between student and teachers, student and students, teachers and teachers. That is promoted in the schools,” she said.

Further, Dwyer said that when survey responses are given, there are probes to find out why students respond the way they do. On the matter of peer respect she said the quality of interpersonal relationships needs improvement.

“More than 50 per cent expressed unease. Children who are in schools where there are high levels of indiscipline, those too are concerned. I don't think we raise up the voices of children enough in the whole product of education. We speak about education as if it's something to be done to children, but the truth is they have feelings about what they experience in their own zones of learning too and this is why we do the children's survey when we get into the schools,” Dwyer said.

She added: “The schools are supposed to be child-friendly and if you are a child and you're in a school and uncomfortable because let's just say you have dreadlocks and someone is tugging into your hair every day it can bring on anxiety and it might not get to a level where it becomes a fight or anything, but the child becomes anxious.”

Dwyer continued, “When they talk about respect it seems like little issues, but these are their issues, because they are little people those are their big issues and we ought to take note. If our intention is for them to enjoy their schooling and to learn well – to learn to be confident and so on ... these little things – people may say it builds character and so on, but sometimes they are not strong enough to resist those forces and so it will make them uncomfortable and anxious. (Then) they grow up to be shy and introverted. If you hear their voice saying sometimes we feel we are not respected you have to look at it.”

Likewise, Dwyer said the 40 per cent of students surveyed in secondary schools who expressed concern about the safety of their belongings, must be treated with importance.

“This is about theft. They are concerned they may lose their pencil, lunch money or come back from PE (Physical Education class) and can't find something. Is that a big thing? We have to decide if we want to know what is concerning for our students. It's not the broader issue of feeling safe or that the school is an unsafe place but more about their personal belongings,” Dwyer said.

She added that the findings indicate a need to truly listen to what are the issues for students.

“We have to listen to them. Sometimes we listen but don't hear or we tell them to talk but we don't listen. So what we're trying to promote by doing this is an understanding of how they feel about school and what happens at school,” Dwyer said.