NEPA close to decision on controversial mining permit for Noranda

THE National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says in another two months a final determination could be ready on whether Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners II (NJBP II) gets an environmental permit to mine in sections of western St Ann and eastern Trelawny.

The Government has been mulling over the application since May 2018. The proposal to mine in the SML 173 area, adjacent to the Cockpit Country protected area, has been met with strong pushback from environmental lobbyists, interest groups and individuals.

Chief executive officer of NEPA, Peter Knight explained to the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) on Wednesday that the process has not stalled, as wide consultations continue on the environmental impact assessment report.

He stressed that it was too early to make pronouncements on what the outcome might be.

“We can't go by feelings; we have to go by the science and the evidence that is before us. We have to allow the process to work. There are fundamental questions that have been asked, there are science-, evidence-based questions that have to be responded to satisfactorily by the consultants so even saying two months, the process can take longer,” said Knight.

The NEPA head told the Parliamentary committee that is was also too early to definitively pronounce on the potential impact of mining operations on water resources and biodiversity in the areas.

According to Knight, over the last eight years there have been improvements in the environmental monitoring of the mining sector.

“If you reveiw pollution and demonstration incidents you would have seen that there is a fall in those instances. Our monitoring and enforcement programmes have been escalated,” argued Knight.

In a 2019 interview with the Jamaica Observer, Noranda officials declared that the company would not make any move to start mining under its lease before the outcome of an environmental impact assessment and the gazetting of the declared protected areas.

Noranda has a concession agreement with the Government to mine bauxite in Jamaica until 2030, and a 49 per cent interest in NJBP II which holds the physical mining assets and carries out the mining operations. The Government owns the remaining majority shares in NJBP II.

The company wants to increase its annual bauxite production from 3.5 million dry metric tonnes of ore to 5.2 million in the short term in order “to improve the contribution of the local bauxite industry to the national economy — in keeping with the Government of Jamaica — through the proposed establishment of new mining areas in St Ann and Trelawny,” the company said in its submission to NEPA.