NEPA empowers Trelawny youth with summer programme
The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reporting that this year's Summer Library Programme, put on by the Sharon O'Connor Documentation Centre, has empowered youngsters aged 4-15 years to make environmentally conscious decisions.
Held under the theme 'Protecting our Environment', the programme engaged participants at the Trelawny Parish Library in Falmouth and the branch libraries at Duncans, Clark's Town, and Wakefield.
According to NEPA Senior Librarian Kay-Ann Miller, “the topics for this year's programme were selected based on the environmental issues facing communities in Trelawny, as gleaned from discussions with Suzette Morgan, senior librarian in the Trelawny Parish Library Network.
“It was important to cover topics relevant to their environment, including beaches and coastal erosion, practising the 4-Rs — reduce, reuse, recycle, refuse — the ban on single-use plastics, composting, and the effects of deforestation,” Miller added.
In addition to displays on environmental and planning issues presented by NEPA officials, the programme's participants were exposed to information focusing on pollution, marine and terrestrial ecosystems, and biodiversity.
Another key component of the Summer Library Programme was a Poster and Collage competition for children aged 9-15 and 4-8 years. Winners were awarded book vouchers. In addition, the five libraries in the parish network were also presented with books on Jamaica's flora and fauna, as well as art and craft supplies for the programme's participants.
The National Baking Company sponsored snacks for participants for the duration of the programme.
Morgan expressed gratitude to the NEPA team for facilitating the programme, saying, “We appreciate NEPA's efficiency, organisation and communication throughout the programme and we are grateful to the agency for investing in Trelawny's youth. The sponsorship of the stationery and art supplies was a huge help as students are now able to have adequate supplies.”
